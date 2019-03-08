Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 24 April 2019

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

Six fire engines are at the scene of a blaze in Elveden where 800 square metres of trees are on fire.

Fire crews were called at 11.50am to reports of a forest fire just off the B1106 at Elveden, on Duke's Ride Track.

Around 800 square metres of trees are reported to be alight, but there is no indication at this time as to how the fire started.

A water carrier has also been sent to the scene of the fire from RAF Lakenheath, to provide a greater water supply.

Firefighters from six engines are battling the blaze, including two engines from Thetford, and one from Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Crews are still trying to put out the flames, and expect to be there for the foreseeable future.

Police were also called to be made aware of the blaze.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pay tribute to father and ‘devoted teacher’ killed in crash

Matthew Jack died after his bike collided with a Land Rover on Good Friday. Picture:

Seasiders look to end their league season on a high

Miles Powell on target against Romford back in September. Photo: STAN BASTON

‘For this to happen to Ipswich is really sad... I would love to be there one day’ - Kuqi on his desire to manage Town

Shefki Kuqi would like to manage Ipswich Town one day.

Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with England and Great Britain hockey goalkeeper George Pinner

England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner shares his Ipswich Town memories

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists