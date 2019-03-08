Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden
PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 24 April 2019
Archant
Six fire engines are at the scene of a blaze in Elveden where 800 square metres of trees are on fire.
Fire crews were called at 11.50am to reports of a forest fire just off the B1106 at Elveden, on Duke's Ride Track.
Around 800 square metres of trees are reported to be alight, but there is no indication at this time as to how the fire started.
A water carrier has also been sent to the scene of the fire from RAF Lakenheath, to provide a greater water supply.
Firefighters from six engines are battling the blaze, including two engines from Thetford, and one from Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.
Crews are still trying to put out the flames, and expect to be there for the foreseeable future.
Police were also called to be made aware of the blaze.