Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Archant

Six fire engines are at the scene of a blaze in Elveden where 800 square metres of trees are on fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called at 11.50am to reports of a forest fire just off the B1106 at Elveden, on Duke's Ride Track.

Around 800 square metres of trees are reported to be alight, but there is no indication at this time as to how the fire started.

A water carrier has also been sent to the scene of the fire from RAF Lakenheath, to provide a greater water supply.

Firefighters from six engines are battling the blaze, including two engines from Thetford, and one from Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Crews are still trying to put out the flames, and expect to be there for the foreseeable future.

Police were also called to be made aware of the blaze.