Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Four fire engines, police and an ambulance crew have been called to the scene of a blaze in Gazeley, near Newmarket in Suffolk.

Firefighters were sent to Mill Road in the village at 1.13pm today, following reports of a fire in the roof of a two-storey detached house.

Five crews were initially called but one was not required.

An ambulance crew is also at the scene, and police have closed the road to help firefighters tackle the blaze.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire has engulfed the roof of a building.

He said: "Four fire engines have arrived at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley.

"They are tackling a roof fire in a detached property with two floors.

"Police and ambulance crews are also in attendance."

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.