Chimney fire breaks out at thatched cottage
PUBLISHED: 16:01 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 18 February 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Firefighters battled a blaze at a thatched home in the Suffolk village of Bradfield St Clare this afternoon.
Two fire engines, from Bury St Edmunds, were called to a property in St Clare Hall Road at 3.16pm.
A fire service spokeswoman said the property affected is thatched, but added that the fire was contained to the chimney and showed little sign of spreading.
A stop was called on the incident as of 4.16pm.
Two fire crews dealt with the fire, and there were no reported injuries.
The extent of the damage to the chimney and property is not clear at this time.
The spokeswoman said there was a lot of smoke in the area but no injuries have been reported.
