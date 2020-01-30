E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

PUBLISHED: 09:46 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 30 January 2020

Fire crews were called to a blaze at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews were called to a blaze at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Four fire crews were called to Highpoint prison this morning following reports of a building blaze.

Firefighters were sent to Highpoint North in Stradishall at 9.16am.

The fire is now out, but one team remains on the scene investigating what happened, and how it started.

Two teams from Clare, one from Wickhambrook and one from Haverhill were sent to the scene.

Three of the engines are parked outside but are no longer needed.

They are expected to leave the scene soon.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the fire was out almost as soon as firefighters arrived, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

Fire crews were called to a blaze at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who vanished from her home found safe and well

Missing Rosemary Mills, from Kirby Cross Picture: ESSEX POLICE

NHS boss apologises for failings in care at hospital

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Heavy traffic on A12 at Copdock after car breaks down

A broken down car has sparked delays on the A12 southbound at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR
Drive 24