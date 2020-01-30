Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

Fire crews were called to a blaze at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Four fire crews were called to Highpoint prison this morning following reports of a building blaze.

Firefighters were sent to Highpoint North in Stradishall at 9.16am.

The fire is now out, but one team remains on the scene investigating what happened, and how it started.

Two teams from Clare, one from Wickhambrook and one from Haverhill were sent to the scene.

Three of the engines are parked outside but are no longer needed.

They are expected to leave the scene soon.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the fire was out almost as soon as firefighters arrived, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.