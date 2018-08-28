-

Updated

Car on verge near A14 causes two three-mile tailbacks

PUBLISHED: 18:11 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 01 February 2019

The collision near Newmarket on the A14 left a car on the embankment and two people trapped Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

There are miles of traffic jams on the A14 after firefighters freed two people from an overturned car near Newmarket.

Two crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to an incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Newmarket at around 4.30pm on Friday, February 1.

They arrived to find a car had tipped over and come to a stop on an embankment about a mile away from the town, close to junction 36, the meeting of the A14 and the Newmarket Bypass.

The firefighters freed two people from the flipped vehicle and closed one lane.

The two casualties were left in the care of paramedics and taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Suffolk Highways reopened the lane around 6.30pm but heavy traffic caused miles of queues on both the bypass and the A14 eastbound up to 7pm.

Traffic on the bypass stretched back to Six Mile Bottom, and the A14 had standstill cars as far as Stow Cum Quy.

