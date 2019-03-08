Suffolk firefighters take funding demands to MPs in Westminster

Members of the Suffolk branch of the Fire Brigades' Union are in Westminster on Monday to campaign for more funding for the county - and demanding a restoration of cut services.

They are lobbying MPs at a meeting in the Houses of Parliament in a bid to ensure the county gets more support from government.

And they have issued a series of demands to improve their work in the county. The want Suffolk to:

Commit to a minimum of five firefighters on every fire engine, ending three-person crewing

Improve emergency response times in Suffolk without compromising the safety of firefighters

Prioritise funding of frontline emergency response services rather than back-room projects

Ensure firefighters are properly trained and that risk-critical training is part of a firefighter's day-to-day job

Listen to the warnings and concerns of firefighters and their elected representatives

Phil Johnston, FBU Suffolk brigade chair, said: "For years now, firefighters in Suffolk have warned about deteriorating standards in our fire and rescue service, while management have ignored their concerns. Enough is enough - we won't compromise on the safety of our community or our firefighters.

"Fire cuts in Suffolk have simply gone too far - residents now face a postcode lottery of public safety in the East of England. The lives of people in Suffolk are worth no less than those in neighbouring counties"

The union says that response times in Suffolk are currently the slowest in the East of England and that firefighter jobs in the county have been cut by 21% since 2010, while central government funding has been cut by 18% since 2016/17.