Firefighters called to help remove ring from person's finger

PUBLISHED: 11:23 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 11 October 2019

Suffolk fire crews are at the scene Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Fire crews are currently working to remove a ring from a person's finger in Hadleigh.

A team from Princes Street were called to reports of a ring becoming lodged on someone's finger at a property in Magdalen Street at around 10.33am today.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews are using ring cutters at the scene.

Firefighters are typically called to remove rings when other emergency services have tried with their equipment but stronger cutters are needed.

In July, crews were called to the Landseer Road area of Ipswich to remove a ring from a woman's finger.

And in January last year, two fire engines were sent to Ipswich Hospital after a ring got stuck on a man's genitals.

