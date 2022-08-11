Residents help firefighters tackle huge blaze near homes
- Credit: Foxcroft
Residents doused their fences after they feared a huge field fire would spread to properties in a mid Suffolk village.
Firefighters were called to the 15-acre field fire in High Street, Thorndon just before 1pm today (August 11).
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a six-hectare stubble and standing crop fire.
"Fire appliances and farm machinery were used to tackle the fire and dampening down hot spots."
Jon Foxcroft, who captured the pictures of the fire service said: "A lot of us were worried. The smell of smoke was coming into the windows so that was close enough to become concerned.
"Others started to douse their fencing, locals went to the field with pitchforks and rakes to see if it could be slowed down."
Eight appliances from Diss, Harleston, Long Stratton, Framlingham, Needham Market, Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds were sent to the blaze.
The fire service is also reminding people to take care if having an open barbeque and when putting out cigarettes due to the dry conditions and large amount of standing crops.
Police officers have also been seen in the area.