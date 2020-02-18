E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firefighters tackle second chimney blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:49 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 18 February 2020

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a chimney blaze (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a chimney blaze (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Two fire crews are at the scene of another chimney blaze at a property in Lawshall, near Bury St Edmunds.

Teams from Bury St Edmunds and Long Melford fire stations were called to the scene, in The Street, at 6.14pm today.

The incident is ongoing at this time and it is not clear yet if any damage has been caused to the home.

This second callout comes after two crews from Bury St Edmunds were sent to a chimney fire in Bradfield St Clare earlier this afternoon.

Firefighters managed to tackle the fire within an hour and left the scene at approximately 4.16pm.

More follows

