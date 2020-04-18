WATCH: Dramatic footage of thatched roof blaze tackled by dozens of firefighters
PUBLISHED: 07:40 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 18 April 2020
IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze which broke out in a thatched roof in Stoke Ash, near Eye.
One fire crew is still at the thatched home in The Street, near its junction with Roman Way.
Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the flames after being called to the scene at 4.30pm yesterday.
The fire was under control and a stop called to the incident shortly before 7pm with seven fire engines still at the scene.
The remaining crews left overnight with only a small number of firefighters left checking for hot spots and carrying out an investigation this morning.
Hose reels and breathing apparatus were used to tackle the fire but much of the roof was destroyed in the blaze.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the next door property and managed to salvage possessions from inside.
In total, 15 crews from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called to help put out the fire.
