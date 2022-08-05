News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters tackling 40-acre field fire near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:47 PM August 5, 2022
Firefighters are currently tackling a huge field fire on the outskirts of Ipswich

Firefighters are currently tackling a huge field fire on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Pheobe Chew

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a 40-acre field fire near Ipswich. 

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze in a field off Lings lane, Chelmondiston at about 3.40pm today (August 5).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a 40-acre standing crop and trees fire.

"Crews are using hose reel jets, a water shuttle and a drone to tackle the fire."

Appliances from Colchester, Wivenhoe, Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Aldeburgh, Southwold, Needham Market and Hadleigh. 

It comes after firefighters tackled a huge field fire in Ipswich and East Bergholt earlier today.  

