Can you see yourself at the Christchurch Park fireworks?
PUBLISHED: 23:01 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:05 04 November 2018
Archant
It was another spectacular display in Ipswich as the Christchurch Park fireworks lit up the sky above the town.
Revellers were treated to a dazzling display in the centre of town.
A funfair full of rides, a haunted house and candy floss sat at the top of the park next to the main viewing area, with thousands of people turning out to watch the annual light show.
The fireworks were set to a chart-topping mega mix of songs, finishing on the movie soundtrack smash “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.
Little kids and big kids had a night of fun with lightsabers, hot chocolates and sparklers.
Organised by the 11th Ipswich Scout Group, this is the 47th year the event has taken place.
