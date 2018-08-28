Gallery

Can you see yourself at the Christchurch Park fireworks?

It was another fun-filled evening at Christchurch Park fireworks. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

It was another spectacular display in Ipswich as the Christchurch Park fireworks lit up the sky above the town.

Revellers were treated to a dazzling display in the centre of town.

A funfair full of rides, a haunted house and candy floss sat at the top of the park next to the main viewing area, with thousands of people turning out to watch the annual light show.

The fireworks were set to a chart-topping mega mix of songs, finishing on the movie soundtrack smash “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

Little kids and big kids had a night of fun with lightsabers, hot chocolates and sparklers.

Hot drinks were top of the menu on a cold evening in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organised by the 11th Ipswich Scout Group, this is the 47th year the event has taken place.

Were you at Christchurch Park on Saturday evening?. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It was another fun-filled evening at Christchurch Park fireworks. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Christchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel Edge

Christchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel Edge

Christchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel Edge