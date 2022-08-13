Popular carnival's firework display cancelled

A popular fireworks display has been cancelled by organisers following advice from the fire service - Credit: Archant

Organisers of a popular coastal carnival have announced the cancellation of the event's fireworks display and lantern parade following advice taken from the fire service.

The Aldeburgh Carnival is traditionally finished with a fireworks display, but given the severely dry conditions, organisers have decided to cancel it this year.

Posting on Facebook organisers of the event said: "Following advice from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service this morning, and due to the extreme weather that we have experienced locally we have taken the decision to cancel the Aldeburgh Carnival Fireworks Display and the Lantern Procession on Monday, August 15.

"We are very sorry that this was necessary, however we still plan on holding all the other events including the float procession in the afternoon and hope to extend other evening activities to keep you all entertained.

"We are expecting a great turn out to celebrate the return of the carnival in the wonderful and slightly cooler weather on the Suffolk coast in Aldeburgh.

"We thank you for your continued support of Aldeburgh Carnival."

It comes after the county has seen another heatwave this week and a drought has been declared in Suffolk.

Temperatures across Suffolk are expected to remain high this weekend with highs of 35C expected.



