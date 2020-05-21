5 fishing spots in Suffolk you can visit now

Here are some of Suffolk's fishing lakes that are now open Photo: Suffolk Water Park Archant

The relaxation of lockdown measures means anglers can now return to their favourite lakes and rivers. Here are just some open now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hawstead fishing lake. Photo: Phil Morley Hawstead fishing lake. Photo: Phil Morley

With lockdown restrictions gradually being eased across the UK, anglers, golfers and cyclists can now relish the opportunity to get back to the sports that they love. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that under the new guidelines, Brits can take unlimited outdoor exercise, so long as social distancing measures are closely observed.

Being a largely solitary sport, fishing is one such outdoor sport that can easily be pursued while maintaining social distancing. Under the new rules, Brits are allowed to fish on their own, with members of their household or with one other person while adhering to social distancing measures. In response to this announcement, angling clubs around Suffolk have got to work putting new rules in place, with many asking members to stay 15 meters away from each other at all times while out fishing, in line with update Angling Trust guidance. So, whether you’re already a keen angler, or are seizing this rather unique opportunity to take up a new hobby, here’s our pick of five of the county’s top spots for fishing.

Walberswick beach

The picturesque beach stretching from Walberswick to Dunwich offers some fantastic fishing opportunities – and coastal fishing should allow plenty of social distancing space, too. This section of shoreline boasts a variety of species, and the summer months offer the chance of some excellent big bass fishing. Make sure you have a good selection of tackle and bait with you, as you’ll be surprised at the variety of fish turning up along these beaches. You can get to Walberswick along the A12, and the beach can be accessed directly through the Walberswick beach car park.

Marsh Trail Lakes

Set just outside of Beccles in Suffolk, Marsh Trail Lakes reopened for pleasure fishing earlier this month, with new social distancing rules in place such as one angler to a peg. There’s around six acres of water across three lakes at this site, with anglers able to catch specimens such as carp, bream, pike, perch, roach and rudd. Fishing is permitted from dawn to dusk, with night fishing permitted on lake B. Adult day tickets cost £8 when purchased on the day, or £7 when booked in advance. Concessions tickets cost £7 on the bank, or £6 in advance. For more information, or to book your ticket, visit the website: www.marshtraillakes.com

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Water Park

Located on the outskirts of Ipswich, there is some fantastic fishing to be had at Suffolk Water Park. The site boasts a number of lakes, with its largest lake spanning 25 acres and reaching up to 14ft deep in places. Throughout the year, anglers can find a variety of different species, including carp and pike, with some carp reaching up to 40lb. The site reopened earlier this month and has successfully trialled socially distanced day fishing and night fishing. The site is currently closed for just a few days to allow spawning to take place and to give the fish a rest, but will be reopening again shortly. All anglers must pre-book at this time via over-the-phone card payments. Call 01473 832327 for more information, or to make a booking. For more updates, visit the website: www.suffolkwaterpark.co.uk or Facebook Page: @suffolkwaterpark

Hawstead Fishing Lakes

Set near Bury St Edmunds, Hawstead Fishing Lakes comprises two peaceful, picturesque lakes that make for a perfect day’s fishing. The site reopened earlier this month following the government’s relaxation of lockdown rules, and is asking anglers to fish solo – unless they are accompanied by a member of the same household. A designated handwashing facility has also been set up on site, for customer’s peace of mind. A day ticket allows for fishing between 6.30am and 6.30pm, and anglers must pay before they set up. Night fishing must always be pre-booked, and the charge will rise to £20 for 24 hours at this time. To book a ticket, or for more information, call 07919 055 51. You can also keep an eye on updates on the Facebook page: @CoarseFishingLakes

Bromswell Lakes

This site reopened its four lakes to anglers on May 13, allowing keen fishers to return to its waters and try their hand at catching some of the many carp, coach, rudd and tench that live within the lakes. The picturesque site is located close to Woodbridge, and makes for a peaceful day out. Day tickets are available on the bank and contactless payment is preferred at this time. For more information, please visit the website: www.bromeswell-lakes.net, or the Facebook page: @bromswell.lakes

Remember – before you pitch up at one of these locations, you’ll need to get your fishing licence. Fish without a rod licence and you could face a hefty fine. For more information, visit www.gov.uk/fishing-licences.