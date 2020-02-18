E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Flood alerts remain in place following Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 06:52 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:52 18 February 2020

Flood alerts remain in place for parts of Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Flood alerts remain in place this morning following on from Storm Dennis this weekend.

Over 200 alerts remain in place across the UK following on from the wet and windy weather brought on by the storm; with two of these alerts in place in Suffolk.

One of the alerts is for the Rivers Deben and Lark around Woodbridge and Wickham Market, while a second alert is in place near Halesworth for the rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses.

The Environment Agency says that there is a possibility of some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas in these locations this morning.

The agency warned walkers to take care on riverside footpaths and to not put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary," said the Environment Agency.

"River levels are currently high, but are expected to start to drop back down to more normal levels."

