Most flood warnings ever enforced in England - but Suffolk avoids worst of weather

The most flood warnings ever have been put in place across England today but Suffolk looks set to avoid the worst of the weather.

The Environment Agency have enforced 594 flood warnings across the country - the most ever in one day - with four cases of the most serious warning, where there is danger to life.

However, despite the widespread warnings, most of East Anglia will avoid any flooding.

Maps show much of the country covered in alert symbols, most of which are recommending that the public be prepared for flooding, but both Suffolk and Norfolk appear to remain clear.

There is not a single flood warning in Suffolk over the next 24 hours despite forecasted heavy rain.

There has been flooding in the county during the past week with coastal areas suffering from high tides and strong winds.

Felixstowe saw the third highest tide since 1953 last week due to the blustery conditions.