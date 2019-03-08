Fresh flood warnings in parts of Suffolk with high tides set to continue

Bawdsey Quay is one of the areas where a flood alert has been issued. Picture: IAN BARRATT Ian Barratt

Suffolk locals may need to take "immediate action" to protect their properties from flooding after a new set of warnings have been released.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Several 'red' alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency instructing residents to "be ready to take action" to protect houses in the area most effected by the flooding.

Properties on the tidal River Deben estuary, Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay are those at most risk.

The warnings are in place for high tide at 1.36pm today, September 30.

Higher tides are causing the flooding, which is happening during high tides.

There are also yellow warnings from Clacton along the coast up to Southwold. The agency says there is a risk of "minor flooding".

You may also want to watch:

It said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself at risk."

The Agency has a team closely monitoring the situation but they are not expecting it to escalate any further.

Yesterday, flood gates at Felixstowe seafront were closed because of the alert.

Heavy rain is also forecasted over the next two days.

Starting at around 5pm today, the rain is due to continue into tomorrow when thunderstorms are predicted.

Overnight, the emergency services were involved in a rescue operation to help a woman who had become stuck in her car on The Strand in Ipswich.

The woman had become stuck and the fire service worked with the police to rescue her.

She was left in the car of the ambulance service.