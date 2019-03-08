E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fresh flood warnings in parts of Suffolk with high tides set to continue

PUBLISHED: 08:26 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 30 September 2019

Bawdsey Quay is one of the areas where a flood alert has been issued. Picture: IAN BARRATT

Bawdsey Quay is one of the areas where a flood alert has been issued. Picture: IAN BARRATT

Ian Barratt

Suffolk locals may need to take "immediate action" to protect their properties from flooding after a new set of warnings have been released.

Several 'red' alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency instructing residents to "be ready to take action" to protect houses in the area most effected by the flooding.

Properties on the tidal River Deben estuary, Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay are those at most risk.

The warnings are in place for high tide at 1.36pm today, September 30.

Higher tides are causing the flooding, which is happening during high tides.

There are also yellow warnings from Clacton along the coast up to Southwold. The agency says there is a risk of "minor flooding".

It said: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself at risk."

The Agency has a team closely monitoring the situation but they are not expecting it to escalate any further.

Yesterday, flood gates at Felixstowe seafront were closed because of the alert.

Heavy rain is also forecasted over the next two days.

Starting at around 5pm today, the rain is due to continue into tomorrow when thunderstorms are predicted.

Overnight, the emergency services were involved in a rescue operation to help a woman who had become stuck in her car on The Strand in Ipswich.

The woman had become stuck and the fire service worked with the police to rescue her.

She was left in the car of the ambulance service.

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Will Hurricane Lorenzo bring problems later this week? Or will it miss East Anglia?

Could we be heading for more storms over Suffolk? Woodbridge Tide Mill pictured before a strom by reader Hayley Havers

Ipswich Town are top... And Marcus Evans is posing for pictures with fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Ed Sheeran opens up his own bar - and takes up painting

Ed Sheeran, pictured here performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich, is opening up his own bar in London. Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I’m in love with the shape of you... Looking good in a 3-5-2

Kane Vincent-Young is hugged by teammates James Norwood and Jon Nolan after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

