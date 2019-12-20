Some Suffolk roads still under water ahead of 5pm rush hour traffic

Thornham Magna also had alot of flooding near the Four Horseshoes Pub Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A number of roads in Suffolk remain flooded ahead of rush hour traffic - after a day of disruption caused by the heavy rain.

Vehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Vehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drivers are being advised to not drive through flood water while the roads are cleared.

Suffolk Highways tweeted: "We are receiving a high number of reports regarding flooding on the network across the county, we are prioritising our response to these.

"Please do not drive through flood water and use an alternative route. "For highways emergencies, please call 0345 606 6171."

The B1079 near Clopton is currently partially blocked due to flooding, while the Orttewell Road roundabout in Bury St Edmunds is currently flooded, but passable.

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Flood warnings throughout Suffolk and north Essex remain in place at this time.

There are flood warnings for:

- The Chediston watercourse at Halesworth

- The Rattlesden River from Rattlesden to Combs Ford in Stowmarket

- The River Brett from Lavenham to Higham

- The Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer

- The Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England

Heavy flooding in Coddenham, Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Heavy flooding in Coddenham, Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood alerts have also been issued in many other locations across Suffolk and Essex.

Throughout the day, police and fire crews have been called to a catalogue of incidents, including multiple cases of motorists getting stuck in floodwater.

These included cases in Low Road, Debenham, Little Blakenham, Foxearth, Hawkedon and Stradbroke.

The A1124 near Halstead was flooded, with reports of a vehicle stuck in the water.

Suffolk police reported flooding across numerous other roads including; the A14 at Sproughton on both sides, the A1071 by Boxford, the A143 between Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds.

Also Church Road in Stowupland, Ipswich Road in Grundisburgh, Playford Road and Straight Road in Ipswich as well as the road between Ashfield and Kenton.

Ipswich Magistrates' Court has also flooded, forcing most cases to be heard at Ipswich Crown Court on December 20.

A spokesman for Weatherquest said some areas will have received over an inch of rain today.

A spokesman for Suffolk highways said: "If you come across a flooding emergency, which is making a road impassable or flooding a property, please call 0345 606 6171.

"For small-scale flooding, or standing water on the highway, please allow up to 48 hours for the water to disperse before reporting it to us.

"It has been a very wet winter so far, the ground is saturated which is making it difficult for water to soak away as well as it should. We encourage all to take extra care when travelling."