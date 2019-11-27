E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Part of A12 shut as flooding causes chaos on major roads

PUBLISHED: 07:32 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 27 November 2019

Part of the A12 is shut due to flooding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the A12 near Woodbridge is coned off this morning as flooding continues to cause chaos across Suffolk.

Drivers are reporting that part of the A12 southbound, near Farlingaye High School, is closed causing traffic to slow down on approach.

The A131 in Bulmer Tye, near Sudbury, is also closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.

Motorists are facing huge delays on the approach to the A14 westbound closure between Copdock and Claydon, also due to flooding.

There are long queues back past the Orwell Bridge with delays of up 40 minutes.

Weatherquest forecasters say there will be more outbreaks of rain this morning, which will be heavy at times.

They tweeted: "East Anglia today (will be) cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning, heavy at times. Turning drier over the south of the region with sunny spells, but the risk of a few showers. Cloud and showery rain lingering in the north of the region.

"Light and variable winds. Max 11C."

Drivers are also facing delays due to heavy flooding near the Bury St Edmunds rugby club, near the A134. The area surrounding the BP garage is waterlogged, witnesses said.

