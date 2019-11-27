Major flood sees six fire engines called to scene

A vehicle has become stuck in flood water in Eye Road, Kenton File photo. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Firefighters are trying to rescue a vehicle which has become submerged in flood water in Kenton near Debenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene, in Eye Road, at 11.04am today.

Crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stradbroke and Eye have been sent to reports that a vehicle has become stuck in flood water.

You may also want to watch:

"It looks like the car has drifted far into the water, one engine has arrived at the scene and the others are on their way," a fire service spokesman said.

It comes after fire crews helped to rescue a man from flood water in Home Farm Lane, Bury St Edmunds, earlier today.

Flooding has caused major travel disruption this morning, with closures on the A14 and A12, and on smaller roads.

Wattisham had the most rain in the entire country overnight, according to the Met Office.

- Follow our live blog for updates on the situation.