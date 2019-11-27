E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major flood sees six fire engines called to scene

PUBLISHED: 11:54 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 27 November 2019

A vehicle has become stuck in flood water in Eye Road, Kenton File photo. Picture: ARCHANT

A vehicle has become stuck in flood water in Eye Road, Kenton File photo. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Firefighters are trying to rescue a vehicle which has become submerged in flood water in Kenton near Debenham.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene, in Eye Road, at 11.04am today.

Crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stradbroke and Eye have been sent to reports that a vehicle has become stuck in flood water.

You may also want to watch:

"It looks like the car has drifted far into the water, one engine has arrived at the scene and the others are on their way," a fire service spokesman said.

It comes after fire crews helped to rescue a man from flood water in Home Farm Lane, Bury St Edmunds, earlier today.

Flooding has caused major travel disruption this morning, with closures on the A14 and A12, and on smaller roads.

Wattisham had the most rain in the entire country overnight, according to the Met Office.

- Follow our live blog for updates on the situation.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Major flood sees six fire engines called to scene

A vehicle has become stuck in flood water in Eye Road, Kenton File photo. Picture: ARCHANT

Children’s home relied on police to deal with ‘challenging behaviour’, say inspectors

Concerns have been raised after three children's homes received poor Ofsted results Picture: ZINKEVYCH

‘Ticking time bomb’ - Ambulance worker fears for colleagues’ safety after sudden deaths

Staff at the East of England Ambulance Trust have raised concerns Picture: SIMON PARKER

Plans lodged for historic footbridge to return over River Gipping

The existing histori abutments at the River Gipping which will be used to restore a footbridge. Picture: NATHAN WHITTAKER

Woman who attacked mother-in-law is fined

Donna Meadows was fined at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists