Firefighters rush to rescue man trapped in flood water

Firefighters are at the scene Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of an incident in Bury St Edmunds where a man has become trapped in water.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five fire engines were originally called to the scene, in Home Farm Lane, but four of these have since been stood down.

A fire service spokeswoman said they were called to reports an adult male had become trapped in water.

He is currently being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

It is not clear yet if he has been injured, or how seriously.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

It has been a busy morning for police, fire and ambulance crews across Suffolk due to widespread flooding.