Firefighters rush to rescue man trapped in flood water

PUBLISHED: 09:14 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 November 2019

Firefighters are at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters are at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of an incident in Bury St Edmunds where a man has become trapped in water.

Five fire engines were originally called to the scene, in Home Farm Lane, but four of these have since been stood down.

A fire service spokeswoman said they were called to reports an adult male had become trapped in water.

He is currently being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

It is not clear yet if he has been injured, or how seriously.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

It has been a busy morning for police, fire and ambulance crews across Suffolk due to widespread flooding.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Children’s home relied on police to deal with ‘challenging behaviour’, say inspectors

Concerns have been raised after three children's homes received poor Ofsted results Picture: ZINKEVYCH

‘Ticking time bomb’ - Ambulance worker fears for colleagues’ safety after sudden deaths

Staff at the East of England Ambulance Trust have raised concerns Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘The perfect showcase’: New lights and attractions for town’s festive event

Preparations are under way for the annual Christmas lights switch-on event in Lowestoft town centre on Saturday, November 30. Work on the lighting at the town's Christmas tree in London Road North. Picture: Mark Boggis

Suffolk named wettest place in UK after heavy rain causes traffic chaos

Wattisham in Suffolk has been named the wettest place in the UK yesterday. File picture Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man stabbed in chest outside nightclub

The alleged attack was reported at Walkabout Bar in Chelmsford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
