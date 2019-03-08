E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Floods across Suffolk after heavy rainfall

PUBLISHED: 14:03 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 14 November 2019

Parts of Aldeburgh, including Aldringham Lane have flooded because of the excessive rainfall. Picture: GLORIA BROWN

Parts of Aldeburgh, including Aldringham Lane have flooded because of the excessive rainfall. Picture: GLORIA BROWN

GLORIA BROWN

Flooding has hit Suffolk after a heavy deluge of rain which lasted throughout the morning.

Pykenham Way in Hadleigh has flooded due to the excessive rain overnight. Picture: SHARON SEAGERPykenham Way in Hadleigh has flooded due to the excessive rain overnight. Picture: SHARON SEAGER

Several roads are completely flooded, leaving it difficult for cars to get through safely.

The yellow weather warning was removed for Suffolk in the past few days, but the downpour has still made an impact on residents hoping to travel.

Aldeburgh saw several streets flooded, with both Friday Street and Aldringham Lane completely cut off by the excessive rainfall.

Also Aldringham village itself was badly affected with the road outside the Parrot and Punch Bowl pub covered in water.

This picture shows the flooding in Friday Street, Aldeburgh. Picture: LIZ ROPERThis picture shows the flooding in Friday Street, Aldeburgh. Picture: LIZ ROPER

You may also want to watch:

Whilst flood warning signs have been put up in some locations, there are still cars attempting to drive through the waters.

Suffolk County Council confirmed it was aware of at least one road in Aldringham and said it was a long-standing flood risk issue.

Hadleigh Library was also victim to the floods when they came through the roof this morning.

The library had to be closed when they suffered damage to the ceiling as water was coming through a leak in the roof.

MORE: Hadleigh Library roof collapses

However, as it is not classed as a main road, the matter was not urgent.

Send us your photos of how the rainfall is affecting you

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Floods across Suffolk after heavy rainfall

Parts of Aldeburgh, including Aldringham Lane have flooded because of the excessive rainfall. Picture: GLORIA BROWN

A14 fully reopened after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Have East Anglia’s long-lost ‘crown jewels’ been found after nearly 1,400 years?

The Staffordshire hoard helmet reconstruction, with conservator Lizzie Miller Picture: Birmingham Museums Trust

7 amazing acts of kindness in Suffolk

Dejah Robinson has handmade 200 sunflowers as an act of kindness to see how far she can spread a smile Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk business plea for General Election candidates to “do their bit” for county’s firms

John Dugmore, CEO of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said business leaders were frustrated. Picture: DAVID GARRAD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists