Floods across Suffolk after heavy rainfall

Parts of Aldeburgh, including Aldringham Lane have flooded because of the excessive rainfall. Picture: GLORIA BROWN GLORIA BROWN

Flooding has hit Suffolk after a heavy deluge of rain which lasted throughout the morning.

Pykenham Way in Hadleigh has flooded due to the excessive rain overnight. Picture: SHARON SEAGER Pykenham Way in Hadleigh has flooded due to the excessive rain overnight. Picture: SHARON SEAGER

Several roads are completely flooded, leaving it difficult for cars to get through safely.

The yellow weather warning was removed for Suffolk in the past few days, but the downpour has still made an impact on residents hoping to travel.

Aldeburgh saw several streets flooded, with both Friday Street and Aldringham Lane completely cut off by the excessive rainfall.

Also Aldringham village itself was badly affected with the road outside the Parrot and Punch Bowl pub covered in water.

This picture shows the flooding in Friday Street, Aldeburgh. Picture: LIZ ROPER This picture shows the flooding in Friday Street, Aldeburgh. Picture: LIZ ROPER

Whilst flood warning signs have been put up in some locations, there are still cars attempting to drive through the waters.

Suffolk County Council confirmed it was aware of at least one road in Aldringham and said it was a long-standing flood risk issue.

Hadleigh Library was also victim to the floods when they came through the roof this morning.

The library had to be closed when they suffered damage to the ceiling as water was coming through a leak in the roof.

However, as it is not classed as a main road, the matter was not urgent.

