Build up to Christmas expected to be dry after severe flooding

Vehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall left Suffolk and north Essex communities facing problems on Friday - but the lead up to Christmas is expected to be a lot drier.

Flood warnings were issued throughout the region on Friday morning following persistent rain over Thursday night.

However, the rain is expected to subside over the next few days, despite expected showers on Saturday morning.

Forecasters Weatherquest said the rain across East Anglia cleared further to the east, leaving some clear spells.

Weatherquest said the days building up to Christmas Day are expected to be dry, with only a small chance of rain forecast.

The railway bridge in Needham Market had flood water running underneath it after a deluge overnight on December 19 Picture: BOB REASON The railway bridge in Needham Market had flood water running underneath it after a deluge overnight on December 19 Picture: BOB REASON

Fred Best, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "We're still looking at a few showers on Saturday, particularly in the morning. However, Sunday and Monday are expected to be dry.

"Christmas Day looks like it will be quite a dry day, apart from some possible fog."

Forecasts predict Saturday should be mostly bright in the UK, with a few showers in the west for most areas once early rain has cleared south-east England.

Monday will be mostly dry with sunny spells, although there will be showers in western Scotland and north-west England.

However, the Met Office have warned drivers to take care on the roads due to the possibility of further flooding in Suffolk.

A spokesman said: "There could be localised flooding. Stay in touch with the forecast, there could be delays to transport."

Flood warnings - advising homeowners to turn off their electricity supply and move family and pets away from danger - were in place as late as Friday evening, despite rain stopping in the early afternoon.

Some 74 flood warnings were in place for England on Friday, alongside 229 flood alerts, warning flooding was possible.

A Met Office spokesman said on Friday: "Given the fact that there has been a lot of rain in southern England already this week, there is potential for flash flooding and difficult driving conditions, especially as it is a busy weekend in the run-up to Christmas."

Fortunately, the government's flood information service had the risk of flooding in Suffolk until Christmas Eve as "very low".

Mr Best explained the wet weather of recent weeks had contributed to the flooding.

Hadleigh is one town of many in Suffolk and Essex which as seen amber flood alerts issued yesterday Picture: PAUL BARTON Hadleigh is one town of many in Suffolk and Essex which as seen amber flood alerts issued yesterday Picture: PAUL BARTON

He said: "If the ground is already wet, it struggles to absorb any more water."