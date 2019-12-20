E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Build up to Christmas expected to be dry after severe flooding

PUBLISHED: 18:36 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 20 December 2019

Vehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall left Suffolk and north Essex communities facing problems on Friday - but the lead up to Christmas is expected to be a lot drier.

Vehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood warnings were issued throughout the region on Friday morning following persistent rain over Thursday night.

However, the rain is expected to subside over the next few days, despite expected showers on Saturday morning.

Forecasters Weatherquest said the rain across East Anglia cleared further to the east, leaving some clear spells.

Weatherquest said the days building up to Christmas Day are expected to be dry, with only a small chance of rain forecast.

The railway bridge in Needham Market had flood water running underneath it after a deluge overnight on December 19 Picture: BOB REASONThe railway bridge in Needham Market had flood water running underneath it after a deluge overnight on December 19 Picture: BOB REASON

Fred Best, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "We're still looking at a few showers on Saturday, particularly in the morning. However, Sunday and Monday are expected to be dry.

"Christmas Day looks like it will be quite a dry day, apart from some possible fog."

Forecasts predict Saturday should be mostly bright in the UK, with a few showers in the west for most areas once early rain has cleared south-east England.

You may also want to watch:

Monday will be mostly dry with sunny spells, although there will be showers in western Scotland and north-west England.

However, the Met Office have warned drivers to take care on the roads due to the possibility of further flooding in Suffolk.

A spokesman said: "There could be localised flooding. Stay in touch with the forecast, there could be delays to transport."

Flood warnings - advising homeowners to turn off their electricity supply and move family and pets away from danger - were in place as late as Friday evening, despite rain stopping in the early afternoon.

Tinkers Lane in Hadleigh has been flooded badly, with dog walker Paul Barton finding the bridge across the River Brett submerged Picture: PAUL BARTONTinkers Lane in Hadleigh has been flooded badly, with dog walker Paul Barton finding the bridge across the River Brett submerged Picture: PAUL BARTON

Some 74 flood warnings were in place for England on Friday, alongside 229 flood alerts, warning flooding was possible.

A Met Office spokesman said on Friday: "Given the fact that there has been a lot of rain in southern England already this week, there is potential for flash flooding and difficult driving conditions, especially as it is a busy weekend in the run-up to Christmas."

Fortunately, the government's flood information service had the risk of flooding in Suffolk until Christmas Eve as "very low".

Mr Best explained the wet weather of recent weeks had contributed to the flooding.

Hadleigh is one town of many in Suffolk and Essex which as seen amber flood alerts issued yesterday Picture: PAUL BARTONHadleigh is one town of many in Suffolk and Essex which as seen amber flood alerts issued yesterday Picture: PAUL BARTON

He said: "If the ground is already wet, it struggles to absorb any more water."

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich businessman Guy Nicholls gives huge £100,000 donation for specialist school playground

Guy Nicholls has made a donation of £100,000 to the Thomas Wolsey School to help build the playground they have always dreamed of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flooding causes landslide on railway in Suffolk – line blocked

The landslip happened on the line between Woodbridge and Westerfield and Network Rail engineers are on the scene to deal with the incident whilst services are affected Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Just who is the Dean of St Edmundsbury, Joe Hawes, really? Well, he loves a gin and tonic for starters...

The Very Reverend Joe Hawes and his partner Chris

Another morning of problems on the rail network – with main line services also affected

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading to London. Stock Image.

Build up to Christmas expected to be dry after severe flooding

Vehicles pass through the flood water on the B113 near Bramford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you spot your child in our Ipswich area school festive plays picture gallery?

Whatfield C of E primary school, A Clockwork Christmas Picture: WHATFIELD C OF E SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists