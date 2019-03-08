Winners of Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 announced

More than 250 members of the county’s food and drink community gathered at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall last night to celebrate the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019.

Headline sponsored by the East of England Co-op, the hotly anticipated event gave awards across 13 categories and featured many nominees and winners who had never been included before.

Eat editor Charlotte Smith-Jarvis said: “It was wonderful to see so many new faces amongst the well established businesses at the awards. They've all done brilliantly and have shown just how diverse and wonderful our foodie landscape has become. Thanks to all of our sponsors, especially the East of England Co-op which has long championed the event. Thankyou to Milsoms Kesgrave Hall for cooking the delicious three course meal enjoyed by everyone on the night. We would also like to thank all of the following for helping to make our awards extra special this year: MHA Larking Gowen our drinks reception sponsor; car sponsor Turners Hyundai; Claydon Executive Travel; Woodforde's Brewery for supplying beer, and, once more, the East of England Coop for supplying prosecco, table wine and the winners' Champagne.

“As ever, many thanks to our judges for their time and effort, it is much appreciated. Thankyou to West Suffolk College for allowing us to use their training kitchens for our Chef and Young Chef cook offs. We are grateful also to Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival for offering our winning Chef and Young Chef a slot at this September's event, and to the judges of Young Chef of the Year, who have organised a stage for the winner of five days at Coworth Park's Michelin-star restaurant.”

This year's winners are:

Pub of the year

Sponsored by G + G Gallo Enterprises

Winner: The Grundisburgh Dog

Finalists: The King's Arms, Haughley; The Sorrel Horse, Shottisham; The Three Ways, Cowlinge

Best Newcomer

Sponsored by MHA Larking Gowen

Winner: JOJO's Kitchen & Bar

Finalists: The Boot, Freston; Fynn Valley Café Terrace; Heart of Suffolk Distillery

Pride of Suffolk

Sponsored by Marketplace amp

Winner: Powters

Finalists: P A Mobbs and Sons; The Cake Shop Bakery; Heart of Suffolk Distillery

Field to Fork

Sponsored by Ashtons Legal

Winner: P A Mobbs and Sons

Finalists: Humdinger Produce; Heath Farm Suffolk; Hollow Trees Farm

Best Coffee/Tea Shop

Sponsored by Castlemeadow Care

Winner: Hullabaloo

Finalists: The Long Melford Tearoom; Painters Café; Applaud Coffee

Family Dining Award

Sponsored by Greshams Ipswich

Winner: The Cherry Tree

Finalists: Cabbages & Kings; The Ship at Dunwich; The Butt & Oyster

Outstanding Customer Service

Sponsored by Allstaff Employment

Winner: The Turks Head

Finalists: Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa; The Sail Loft; The Butt & Oyster

Beer Quality Award

Sponsored by Woodforde's Brewery

Winner: The Woolpack, Bury St Edmunds

Finalists: The Maybush Inn; The Fludyers Hotel; The Butt & Oyster

Young Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Bidfood

Winner: Moraine Pepper, The Northgate

Finalists: Justin Skinner, Tuddenham Mill; Swann Auffray, The Great House; Abigail De-Ats, Tuddenham Mill

Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Fisher and Woods

Winner: Luke Bailey, The Salthouse Harbour Hotel

Finalists: Dave Wall, The Unruly Pig; Grant Newland, The Kings Arms Haughley; Jon Jones, Hollow Trees Farm

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer

Sponsored by Suffolk Magazine

Winner: Slate

Finalists: Smashing Wines; Hopsters; Hollow Trees Farm Shop

Restaurant of the Year

Sponsored by Bidfood

Winner: Maison Bleue

Finalists: Tuddenham Mill; The George, Cavendish; The Unruly Pig

Suffolk Food and Drink Hero

Sponsored by East of England Co-op

Winner: Jonny and Dulcie Crickmore, Fen Farm Dairy