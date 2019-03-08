Winners of Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 announced
PUBLISHED: 00:03 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 00:03 30 April 2019
Archant
More than 250 members of the county’s food and drink community gathered at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall last night to celebrate the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019.
Headline sponsored by the East of England Co-op, the hotly anticipated event gave awards across 13 categories and featured many nominees and winners who had never been included before.
Eat editor Charlotte Smith-Jarvis said: “It was wonderful to see so many new faces amongst the well established businesses at the awards. They've all done brilliantly and have shown just how diverse and wonderful our foodie landscape has become. Thanks to all of our sponsors, especially the East of England Co-op which has long championed the event. Thankyou to Milsoms Kesgrave Hall for cooking the delicious three course meal enjoyed by everyone on the night. We would also like to thank all of the following for helping to make our awards extra special this year: MHA Larking Gowen our drinks reception sponsor; car sponsor Turners Hyundai; Claydon Executive Travel; Woodforde's Brewery for supplying beer, and, once more, the East of England Coop for supplying prosecco, table wine and the winners' Champagne.
“As ever, many thanks to our judges for their time and effort, it is much appreciated. Thankyou to West Suffolk College for allowing us to use their training kitchens for our Chef and Young Chef cook offs. We are grateful also to Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival for offering our winning Chef and Young Chef a slot at this September's event, and to the judges of Young Chef of the Year, who have organised a stage for the winner of five days at Coworth Park's Michelin-star restaurant.”
This year's winners are:
Pub of the year
Sponsored by G + G Gallo Enterprises
Winner: The Grundisburgh Dog
Finalists: The King's Arms, Haughley; The Sorrel Horse, Shottisham; The Three Ways, Cowlinge
Best Newcomer
Sponsored by MHA Larking Gowen
Winner: JOJO's Kitchen & Bar
Finalists: The Boot, Freston; Fynn Valley Café Terrace; Heart of Suffolk Distillery
Pride of Suffolk
Sponsored by Marketplace amp
Winner: Powters
Finalists: P A Mobbs and Sons; The Cake Shop Bakery; Heart of Suffolk Distillery
Field to Fork
Sponsored by Ashtons Legal
Winner: P A Mobbs and Sons
Finalists: Humdinger Produce; Heath Farm Suffolk; Hollow Trees Farm
Best Coffee/Tea Shop
Sponsored by Castlemeadow Care
Winner: Hullabaloo
Finalists: The Long Melford Tearoom; Painters Café; Applaud Coffee
Family Dining Award
Sponsored by Greshams Ipswich
Winner: The Cherry Tree
You may also want to watch:
Finalists: Cabbages & Kings; The Ship at Dunwich; The Butt & Oyster
Outstanding Customer Service
Sponsored by Allstaff Employment
Winner: The Turks Head
Finalists: Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa; The Sail Loft; The Butt & Oyster
Beer Quality Award
Sponsored by Woodforde's Brewery
Winner: The Woolpack, Bury St Edmunds
Finalists: The Maybush Inn; The Fludyers Hotel; The Butt & Oyster
Young Chef of the Year
Sponsored by Bidfood
Winner: Moraine Pepper, The Northgate
Finalists: Justin Skinner, Tuddenham Mill; Swann Auffray, The Great House; Abigail De-Ats, Tuddenham Mill
Chef of the Year
Sponsored by Fisher and Woods
Winner: Luke Bailey, The Salthouse Harbour Hotel
Finalists: Dave Wall, The Unruly Pig; Grant Newland, The Kings Arms Haughley; Jon Jones, Hollow Trees Farm
Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer
Sponsored by Suffolk Magazine
Winner: Slate
Finalists: Smashing Wines; Hopsters; Hollow Trees Farm Shop
Restaurant of the Year
Sponsored by Bidfood
Winner: Maison Bleue
Finalists: Tuddenham Mill; The George, Cavendish; The Unruly Pig
Suffolk Food and Drink Hero
Sponsored by East of England Co-op
Winner: Jonny and Dulcie Crickmore, Fen Farm Dairy