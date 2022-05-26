Suffolk foodbanks see increase in number of users relying on fuel vouchers

Foodbanks in Ipswich and Stowmarket are seeing a significant increase in the number of users relying on fuel vouchers - Credit: PA

Foodbanks across the county are seeing a significant increase in the number of people needing fuel vouchers.

The news comes as Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced a new support package to help ease the cost of living crisis.

Local foodbanks in Ipswich and Stowmarket have seen both a rise in the number of users and those needing fuel vouchers to help cover electricity and gas bills.

There are widespread concerns that many households will not be able to afford soaring prices, with many potentially relying on cold food without any means of turning on the hob.

Maureen Reynel MBE, founder of FIND foodbank in Ipswich, said: "I'm trying to buy in more vouchers to give out because I don't want to have to limit people to cold food.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure they have something to cook food on."

Maureen Reynel MBE, founder of FIND foodbank in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Stowmarket and Area Foodbank manager, Mike Smith, said: "We have noticed an increase in demand over the last two weeks. The more people informed about the rising cost of electricity, the more the demand increases.

"We're getting low on vouchers and we don't know, when we run out, whether they're going to be replaced."

Ofgem has warned energy prices are likely to rise by £800 in October.

On May 26, Mr Sunak announced a £400 discount on energy bills for millions of people this autumn, with the poorest households receiving a payment of £650 to help with the cost of living.

Mike Smith of Stowmarket and Area Foodbank in 2013 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Alongside the increased demand for fuel vouchers, Maureen Reynel has said FIND foodbank are "short on volunteer drivers to deliver food parcels."

"I've never had such a shortage", she said.

"I've gone from 12 a day during lockdown to sometimes as few as four. I really need nine or ten."

Mrs Reynel said she sometimes resorts to delivering packages herself, adding: "I need to find ways of getting the food to the recipients. I can't just say, 'sorry we don't have enough drivers so you can't have any food'.

"Every day is a juggling act for me at the moment."