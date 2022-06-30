Football stalwart, 95, might be oldest gateman in the country

Jim Seymour (right) is a familiar sight on the gate at Felixstowe and Walton United - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk football club volunteer might be one of the oldest in the country to still be manning the turnstiles and his passion for the game has not diminished at the age of 95.

Jim Seymour, who has been a familiar face at Felixstowe and Walton United’s home games for 30 years, still loves helping out with the administrative tasks that are essential for the smooth running of the club, from setting up equipment to organising the raffle.

To fans of the Seasiders, he is probably most well-known for his stewarding of the gate where he has established a ‘none shall pass’ reputation by ensuring that all supporters pay for entry and the club’s finances are kept in good order.

Mr Seymour still loves helping out at the club after 30 years. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

His involvement dates back to the early 1990s shortly after he had moved to the town from Harlow and the team was then known as Walton United, being separate from Felixstowe Town prior to the clubs’ merger.

He said: “When it all started, I moved right close to Walton United and one Saturday afternoon I heard the whistle blowing and I thought ‘hello, there is a football game going on somewhere,’ and I followed the noise and there it was.”

One of the club officials asked him if he could help with putting away the rope surrounding the pitch and the nets and from then on he returned every week, often helping to make teas for the club officials and spectators, which made some money for the club.

Mr Seymour started helping at the then Walton United after hearing a whistle being blown - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The former Harlow Town player became the official ‘gateman’ in 2000 following the merger of the two clubs and he has remained in the position ever since.

He also arranges raffles in the clubhouse to raise money and has carried out collections during games.

He said he used to ‘hide’ his age until somebody said ‘you didn’t tell me you were 90’ and he replied ‘I don’t tell anybody’.

“It is lovely. I used to play football and I still enjoy it. It is a pleasure to be involved and the team is doing really well. It is great to see so many youngsters involved with the club and my Saturday at the game is something for me to look forward to during the week.

“It is a big outlet for me and football is my life now. I am also lucky that I am in good physical health,” Mr Seymour said.

Mr Seymour with Chris Daynes, the club's chief operations officer, who described volunteers as the 'lifeblood' of the club - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chris Daynes, the club’s chief operations officer, described Mr Seymour’s work for the club as ‘brilliant’ and said he had become ‘part of the furniture’.

He added: “We have got a small band of volunteers at the club and Jim is here week in, week out. They are the lifeblood of the club. He sells raffle tickets and takes the gate every week, in all weathers.”