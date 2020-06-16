E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and flooding later this week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 16 June 2020

A weather warning for thunderstorms and flooding has been issued Picture: PETER CUTTS

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and possible flooding later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and possible flooding for western parts of the county.

Areas to the west of Stowmarket like Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket are covered by the warning which is effective from 12pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

In the warning the Met Office said that “there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

The change in weather comes after days of sunny and warm conditions across Suffolk.

