Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and flooding later this week

A weather warning for thunderstorms and flooding has been issued Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and possible flooding later this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and possible flooding for western parts of the county.

Areas to the west of Stowmarket like Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket are covered by the warning which is effective from 12pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

In the warning the Met Office said that “there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

The change in weather comes after days of sunny and warm conditions across Suffolk.

MORE: Bright, sunny weather set to stay for a few more days - but thunderstorms to come