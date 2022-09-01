Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66

Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull has died aged 66 following a battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement, his family said Bill had passed away peacefully at his Suffolk home.

The statement reads: "Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 31.

Bill Turnbull moved to Suffolk in 2016 - Credit: PA

“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM.

“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper. Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.

Turnbull hosted the BBC One Breakfast programme from 2001 until 2016, and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

In October last year he announced he was taking a leave of absence from his show on Classic FM for health reasons.

His family praised the treatment he had received at the Royal Marsden and Ipswich hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

He moved from Cheshire to Suffolk to spend more time with family and friends and spend more time indulging his hobby of bee keeping.