News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:11 AM September 1, 2022
Updated: 9:17 AM September 1, 2022
Bill Turnbull on Sizewell beach

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull has died aged 66 following a battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement, his family said Bill had passed away peacefully at his Suffolk home. 

The statement reads: "Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 31.

Bill Turnbull moved to Suffolk in 2016

Bill Turnbull moved to Suffolk in 2016 - Credit: PA

“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM.

“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper. Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town interested in Danish striker ahead of transfer deadline
  2. 2 'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years
  3. 3 Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
  2. 5 Suffolk coastal village's history to be explored in new series of BBC show
  3. 6 West Brom show late interest in Simpson
  4. 7 Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme
  5. 8 'One hell of a football club' - Northampton boss on 'quality' Town
  6. 9 £60,000 worth of copper cable stolen from broadband boxes in west Suffolk
  7. 10 Plans submitted for Papa John's takeaway in Suffolk town

“Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

Turnbull hosted the BBC One Breakfast programme from 2001 until 2016, and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. 

In October last year he announced he was taking a leave of absence from his show on Classic FM for health reasons.

His family praised the treatment he had received at the Royal Marsden and Ipswich hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

He moved from Cheshire to Suffolk to spend more time with family and friends and spend more time indulging his hobby of bee keeping.

BBC
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A new pet clinic will be offering discounted care to help owners with the cost of living crisis

Cost of Living

Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon