News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ipswich to host new 'frame football' classes for disabled children

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 7:14 PM September 7, 2021   
Aiden Thomas with his coach Eoin Mcnamee from Frame Football Suffolk. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aiden Thomas with his coach Eoin McNamee - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For much of his life, Haverhill youngster Aiden Thomas has lived with the unfairness of being told that his disability means he cannot do some of the things other children can do.

But now, football sessions designed especially for disabled children are giving him and others a new lease of life - by allowing them to play the beautiful game as any other young person would.

Aiden Thomas, who has cerebral palsy, is part of a frame football team in Basildon and the sessions

Aiden Thomas loves sport - and frame football has given him the chance to get involved in the game - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Physiotherapist and registered nurse Eoin McNamee saw that although games of football in the park are part of growing up for many children, it often is not possible for those with a disability.

Becoming an FA-certified frame football coach, the advanced critical care practitioner for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) previously helped to run classes in Basildon.

Eoin Mcnamee from Frame Football Suffolk. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Eoin McNamee is an FA-certified frame football coach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Having recently moved to Ipswich from Colchester, he is setting up regular sessions in the town for children across Suffolk - with free taster events beginning at the Coplestonians FC pitch at Copleston High School this weekend.

You may also want to watch:

"These kids get a lot of 'no, you can't'," Mr McNamee said.

Aiden Thomas with his coach Eoin Mcnamee from Frame Football Suffolk. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The frame football sessions are great for Aiden's physical and mental health - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"This is just about letting them turn up and kick a football.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  2. 2 BMW convertible stolen while on test drive
  3. 3 Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village
  1. 4 Documentary requests, mini battles and magnet signings - Ashton on transfer window
  2. 5 Drunk who dangled legs over Orwell Bridge admits public nuisance charge
  3. 6 6 of Suffolk's most sorely missed pubs
  4. 7 Suffolk could lose five county councillors under boundary changes
  5. 8 'Expanding' Suffolk town plans to have three GP surgeries at one location
  6. 9 Ashton: Late Celina and Morsy deals were 'touch and go'
  7. 10 Two arrested after town centre assault

"There is a massive reward in terms of the social benefit for them. Parents get a massive relief as well."

Aiden Thomas, who has cerebral palsy, is part of a frame football team in Basildon and the sessions

'He absolutely loves it, he really does,' Aiden's mother Vicky says of frame football - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Castle Manor Academy pupil Aiden, 11, who has cerebral palsy, will be one of those to benefit. He has already been taking part in the sessions in Basildon.

His mother Vicky said: "Frame football is fantastic for Aiden's physical and cardiovascular fitness.

Aiden Thomas with his mum Vicky. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aiden Thomas with his mum Vicky - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"He gets to run around. It's brilliant for him, as he's one of the team and it's a level playing field - he can keep up with the other kids.

"The boys all get on together really well and understand what each other is going through. He absolutely loves it, he really does.

"Aiden has always been quite sporty but sometimes things have been difficult for him.

Aiden Thomas, who has cerebral palsy, is part of a frame football team in Basildon and the sessions

Aiden Thomas, who has cerebral palsy, is said to massively benefit from the frame football sessions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We're seeing his confidence grow. These children get told they can't or won't be able to do a lot of things, but to actually be able to do this really well is lovely for them."

Aiden Thomas, who has cerebral palsy, is part of a frame football team in Basildon and the sessions

Aiden Thomas, who has cerebral palsy, has been taking part in the frame football sessions in Basildon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For more information about the sessions, email here or visit the Frame Football Suffolk Facebook group.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
East London boroughs are set to receive government funding to combat rough sleeping in the capital.

Suffolk Constabulary

'Cruel' law enforced on Suffolk beggars and rough sleepers

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Bloor Homes scheme for Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Bloor Homes' plans for 368 new homes sparks road safety worries

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk and Essex during the second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY...

Coronavirus

Which Suffolk neighbourhoods have highest Covid levels?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon