Fresh plea for free school meals to be extended to half term and Christmas

Picture: ARCHANT

A fresh plea has been made for free school meals to continue over half term next week by a Suffolk councillor.

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The government extended free school meals vouchers over the summer following pressure spearheaded by England footballer Marcus Rashford when that scheme was about to end.

But those vouchers, worth £15 per week, are not due to continue over the October half term next week or the Christmas holidays in December.

Councillor Jack Abbott, Labour opposition group spokesman for education at Suffolk County Council has written to education minister Vicky Ford urging for the scheme to be extended.

He said: “We are seeing increasing hardship in our communities.

“Many people are losing their jobs or facing a huge loss of income, businesses are closing, tougher restrictions are being brought in across the country.

“Things are set to get much more difficult for families this winter, not easier.”

Demand in Suffolk for free school meals increased by around 15% over the coronavirus lockdown.