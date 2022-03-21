'We're totally amazed' - fundraiser after suspected arson attack at farm

A GoFundMe has been set up after a suspected arson attack at a Suffolk farm - Credit: Sue Smith

The manager at a Suffolk farm has said an 11-year-old boy has "restored her faith" after he set up a fundraiser following a suspected arson attack.

Staff at the Field of Dreams Farm in Thurston were left "heartbroken" and "frustrated" after a fire caused one of their outbuildings to burn to the ground on Saturday, March 5.

The shed, which burnt down, was where the team would make the kindling and house the generators and stock that they sell in the farm shop.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up by 11-year-old Henry who was left "devastated" when he found out about the fire at the Suffolk farm.

Farm manager Sue Smith said: "We were shocked because Henry is only 11 and he comes here every single week and he was broken hearted by what had happened, as we all were.

"His mum was talking to the other parents about doing a fundraiser and he said 'why don't we set up a GoFundMe page?'

"We are totally amazed and he has just done really well, and the way we see it is someone has done something terrible and he has now done something really, really nice.

"We started to lose a bit of faith in what we were doing and he has basically restored it for us.

"Everyone was devastated about what had happened and we didn't know why it happened in the first place and it was not necessary."

The farm's polytunnel was also damaged at some point during the evening of March 5.

Ms Smith said the farm has not replaced the shed yet as they are still waiting for insurance to sort out the contents of the original shed.

The GoFundMe page has raised £326 for the Field of Dreams Farm and anyone who would like to donate should visit the fundraiser's website.