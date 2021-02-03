Fundraisers inspired by Captain Tom pay tribute following his death
- Credit: Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography/PA
Suffolk residents inspired by NHS hero Captain Sir Tom Moore have paid heartfelt tributes to the World War Two veteran following his death.
Captain Tom, who raised nearly £33million for NHS charities with his walks in his garden, died aged 100 on Tuesday, less than a week after he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19.
His daughters, Lucy and Hannah, said: "The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of."
"The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of."
One of those he inspired, Joan Rich, a former nurse who raised £35,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 102 laps of a Felixstowe park before her 102nd birthday, said the Army veteran "made a difference to so many of us".
She said: "My thoughts are with Sir Tom's wonderful family. They must be so proud of everything he achieved, especially over the last year.
You may also want to watch:
"He inspired all generations - including my own, the over 100s. He was the reason I did my 102 laps of Allenby Park.
"He made a difference to so many of us, including me."
Former Royal Navy teleprinter Marjorie West, the 99-year-old who raised more than £42,000 for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of her Dedham garden, was inspired to complete her challenge after seeing Captain Tom on TV.
Most Read
- 1 2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores
- 2 Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff
- 3 Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?
- 4 Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film
- 5 Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers
- 6 Sex offender moved to Cambridgeshire from Suffolk to re-offend
- 7 Park totally submerged under lake of water as floods get worse
- 8 What’s planned at Suffolk’s biggest ever business park?
- 9 Grading all 24 of Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town signings
- 10 Man pulls out knife in 'disagreement over social distancing'
Speaking on her behalf, Marjorie's son Colin said: "Captain Tom represented the attitude of their generation. It was the sight of him that sparked Marjorie to do the challenge.
"The messages of support that came in were great, and everyone was very supportive of her generation.
"She was inspired by him. She will have worked with a lot of people just like Captain Tom."
Stroke survivor Richard Coleby, 77, walked 520 laps of the garden at Glebe House care home near Hollesley in three weeks, raising £1,000 for another resident's chair lift.
Speaking on his behalf, care home manager Trish Middleton said: "Captain Tom inspired Richard to do the challenge. He said he wanted to do something to raise some money.
"Captain Tom really put a smile on people's faces."