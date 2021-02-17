Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie welcome first child
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Suffolk-based Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child.
The couple, who bought a home in Suffolk four years ago, have reportedly welcomed a baby boy.
Ms Leslie's pregnancy was confirmed by the actress back in September.
The new parents have a Grade II* listed listed 15th century thatched home in a conservation area near Stowmarket.
The house is part of an 8.2 acre estate which also includes a moat and original farm buildings.
You may also want to watch:
Two years ago they applied to Babergh District Council to carry out improvement work to their listed home which included the installation of oil tanks and a modern heating system.
The couple, who met on the set of the hit TV series, were recommended Suffolk by global superstar and local man, Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
- 2 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
- 3 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
- 4 Human skull found by child on beach
- 5 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
- 6 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
- 7 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
- 8 Joy for golf and tennis fans as their sports look set for return next month
- 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Northampton Town
- 10 How Covid rates have changed in Suffolk since the start of lockdown