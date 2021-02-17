Published: 8:51 AM February 17, 2021 Updated: 9:27 AM February 17, 2021

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are understood to have welcomed a baby boy - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Suffolk-based Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who bought a home in Suffolk four years ago, have reportedly welcomed a baby boy.

Ms Leslie's pregnancy was confirmed by the actress back in September.

The new parents have a Grade II* listed listed 15th century thatched home in a conservation area near Stowmarket.

The house is part of an 8.2 acre estate which also includes a moat and original farm buildings.

Two years ago they applied to Babergh District Council to carry out improvement work to their listed home which included the installation of oil tanks and a modern heating system.

The couple, who met on the set of the hit TV series, were recommended Suffolk by global superstar and local man, Ed Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham.



