Published: 7:00 PM April 5, 2021

Paul Davis the Garden Warrior made his TV debut on Channel 5 on Thursday - Credit: Paul Davis

It has been a busy few weeks for Suffolk's 'gardener to the stars', who appeared on the Jeremy Vine On 5'show on Thursday.

From a beautiful garden in Suffolk, 56-year-old Paul Davis, the Garden Warrior, had a chat with Jeremy about the art of topiary and tried to teach him some basic techniques.

After appearing on the show the gardener, who lives in Glemsford, has been busy signing 40 hand trowels for his new fans.

He said: "It started as a joke, with a few people asking me to sign their trowels.

"It spiralled a little bit out of control as people started sharing photos of their signed trowels."

Following his 'rollercoaster week', where he was also interviewed by BBC Radio Suffolk, Mr Davis has some exciting new TV projects in the pipeline.

He is also expecting to appear on the Jeremy Vine on 5 show again soon.

