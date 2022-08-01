News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Charmingly eccentric' Suffolk vineyard named one of the best in England

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:45 AM August 1, 2022
A west Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England

A west Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England and Wales by a luxury travel magazine. 

Giffords Hall Vineyard, near Hartest between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, has been named among the best by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

Condé Nast chose the vineyard for its new barrel hall and winery, which was formerly an old grain store. 

In addition the travel magazine picked out the National Trust house Ickworth as a place to stay. 

The squat red-brick cottages and a restored gamekeeper's lodge were recommended for anyone looking to stay the night. 

Group tours are scheduled in spring and summer, or you can book privately. 

The family owned vineyard was planted about a quarter of a century ago and has received a number of awards and trophies, including the Waitrose award for most outstanding rosé and National English Wine Trophy for its Bacchus. 

The west Suffolk vineyard was described as "charmingly eccentric" by Condé Nast.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Louise Clark has opened a new bakery called The Cake Bench in Framlingham.

'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Ellingford died at an address in Chelmsford earlier this week

Family left 'heartbroken' after dad dies from serious injuries at home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon