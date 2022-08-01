'Charmingly eccentric' Suffolk vineyard named one of the best in England

A west Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England and Wales by a luxury travel magazine.

Giffords Hall Vineyard, near Hartest between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, has been named among the best by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

Condé Nast chose the vineyard for its new barrel hall and winery, which was formerly an old grain store.

In addition the travel magazine picked out the National Trust house Ickworth as a place to stay.

The squat red-brick cottages and a restored gamekeeper's lodge were recommended for anyone looking to stay the night.

Group tours are scheduled in spring and summer, or you can book privately.

The family owned vineyard was planted about a quarter of a century ago and has received a number of awards and trophies, including the Waitrose award for most outstanding rosé and National English Wine Trophy for its Bacchus.

The west Suffolk vineyard was described as "charmingly eccentric" by Condé Nast.