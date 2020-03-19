Gift shops set to battle it out at national awards final

Suffolk gift shops are set to do battle at a national awards ceremony.

Three independent Suffolk retailers have been shortlisted in a category at The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2020.

Amore, from Woodbridge will go up against Bells of Suffolk from Bungay and Buy the Light in Bury St Edmunds as well as other stores outside Suffolk to take title of Independent Gift Retailer of the Year in East Anglia.

The awards recognise the UK’s very best gift retailers.

All finalists were picked by experts from within the industry.

Peter Whiteman, owner of Amore, said:“As a small, independent retailer, being recognised by such prestigious awards in our industry is an incredible achievement.

“Not only does it bring us a great sense of pride to be able to say we are one of the best gift shops in East Anglia, it also boasts that Woodbridge is full of strong, independent businesses.”