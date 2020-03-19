E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Gift shops set to battle it out at national awards final

PUBLISHED: 09:21 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 19 March 2020

Jelena and Peter Whiteman from Amore Picture: Peter Whiteman

Jelena and Peter Whiteman from Amore Picture: Peter Whiteman

Archant

Suffolk gift shops are set to do battle at a national awards ceremony.

Three independent Suffolk retailers have been shortlisted in a category at The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2020.

Amore, from Woodbridge will go up against Bells of Suffolk from Bungay and Buy the Light in Bury St Edmunds as well as other stores outside Suffolk to take title of Independent Gift Retailer of the Year in East Anglia.

The awards recognise the UK’s very best gift retailers.

All finalists were picked by experts from within the industry.

Peter Whiteman, owner of Amore, said:“As a small, independent retailer, being recognised by such prestigious awards in our industry is an incredible achievement.

“Not only does it bring us a great sense of pride to be able to say we are one of the best gift shops in East Anglia, it also boasts that Woodbridge is full of strong, independent businesses.”

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

