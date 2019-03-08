Girl Guiding festival takes place at Ipswich's Trinity Park

Sunday supper sausage sizzling senoritas at Guiditude 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK GIRLGUIDING Archant

More than 400 of Suffolk's girl guides enjoyed a festival atmosphere at this year's Guiditude at Trinity Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A homage to Suffolk's biggest music festival, Latitude, this festival was purely for the county's guides and rangers.

The girls enjoyed a range of activities from crafts to clog dancing, while teaming up with Dance Academy to create their own song and music video.

By night, the festival atmosphere got into full swing as the cattle barn came alive with music thanks to a lively barn dance and gigs from local bands.

A spokeswoman for the group said: "It truly was a long weekend of fun, friendship and fantastic times. A lot of laughter and a chance to learn new skills.

"A big thank you to the organisers, and all the volunteers, who gave up their time to make this happen."

Girlguiding is the largest organisation for young women in the UK, with more than 5,000 based in Suffolk.