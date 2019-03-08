New luxury glamping site to be set up in Suffolk

A new luxury glamping site in the Suffolk countryside has been given the go ahead.

The site will see up to eight new tents erected near woodland on the grounds of a grade II listed property in the Suffolk village.

The holiday location will be located at Hill Farm, a historic property which was up for sale in 2018, surrounded by more than 150 acres of land.

In the planning statement, the owners of Hill Farm said that the accommodation is to be "scattered amongst existing vegetation, providing a sympathetic design and layout in relation to the surrounding area".

They also say that the proposal will be a "subtle addition to the landscape" and that the site will "promote local tourism and encourage economic development within the district".

Each tent will be no more than five metres in diameter and will be standing for six months every summer. The exact manufacturer has not been confirmed.

The plans also show that three rustic shed-style structures will provide toilets, showers and basins for holidaymakers.

The applicants say that the natural woodland habitat the tents will be located in will act as a "screening and noise buffer" from the goings on at the adjoining farm".

There will also be a small car park which will service the site.

The plans have now been approved by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Case officer Sarah Scott said: "The proposed development is not considered to result in any significant adverse impact on highway safety, heritage assets or the environment."