‘Inspirational’ long-serving golf club member dies aged 93

Long-serving Suffolk Golf Club member Barbara Wells has died aged 93 Picture: SUFFOLK GOLF CLUB Archant

A long-time member of a Bury St Edmunds golf club – described as “an inspiration to many” – has died aged 93.

Suffolk Golf Club member Barbara Wells, who only took up the sport in her 70s, helped to fundraise for the new cardiac centre at West Suffolk Hospital in the town.

A total of £450 was raised for the My WiSH Charity, which supports the hospital, through a raffle and Barbara died on the cardiac unit she was raising money for on February 2.

June Smart, ladies captain at Suffolk Golf Club in Fornham St Genevieve, said: “Barbara organised the Christmas raffle with hampers as prizes and raised well over £400.

“The hamper contents were donated by members and Barbara worked tirelessly selling tickets at the club.

“Barbara was 93 in January but very sadly passed away on February 2 on the cardiac unit she raised the funds for.

“She could not praise the staff enough while she was being cared for on the unit.

“Barbara was an inspiration to many and will be very sadly missed. She played golf at The Suffolk for 20 years and was still playing up until October last year.

“She really got the ball rolling for the fundraising which we will continue to do throughout the year to make it more poignant in Barbara’s memory.”

Son Trevor Wells said his mother, who lived with him and his wife Jill, in Horringer, suffered a short illness prior to her death following heart problems.

He said: “It’s amazing to think that she took to golf 20 years ago when she was in her 70s but the treatment she received at the hospital was quite remarkable and it’s an absolute joy to know that this kind of treatment is only about five minutes away from where I live.”

In a poignant letter to the hospital, Mr Wells added: “The whole family wish to thank you and the team in the cardiac centre for the excellent care, concern and professionalism shown to Barbara since she came into the centre.”

Meanwhile, a mixed golf open contest is planned for the end of July, which last year attracted 20 couples, and a Fairway Fest is to take place on the first Sunday in August.

Money raised from both events will go into a fund to help to pay for equipment for the cardiac unit.