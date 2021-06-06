Published: 6:00 AM June 6, 2021

Suffolk has been heading to the parks in recent weeks, according to new data - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk has flocked to the parks this week according to new Google mobility data.

The tracking data from Google compares the time spent at various different places compared to pre-Covid baselines.

The baseline period looks at the numbers of those who visited certain places between January 3 and February 6, 2020 — before Covid hit.

The most recent data covers up to June 1 and showed the biggest change was in the number of people flocking to the county's parks.

The latest data showed the number of people heading out to parks was 172% higher than the baseline most likely bolstered by the emergence of sunny skies and warm weather across the county in recent days.

This number was more than double the 73% above the baseline for mid May.

The number of people heading to Suffolk supermarkets and pharmacy's was up 22%.

Retail and recreation visits were up 7% compared to the baseline.

The number of people using public transport remained low at 22% beneath the baseline as did the number of people returning to workplaces, which remained 40% lower than the baseline.

Those sticking to residential locations was 7% above the baseline.