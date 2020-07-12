GP surgeries score highly for patient satisfaction in Suffolk

GP surgeries in Suffolk have been given patient satisfaction ratings. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

GP surgeries in Suffolk have scored above the national average for patient satisfaction, surveys have shown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Mark Shenton, GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Dr Mark Shenton, GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

IPSOS Mori and NHS England carried out surveys of doctors’ practices across the country to see how happy patients were with services between January and March this year, before the coronavirus lockdown.

Questioned ranged from how simple it was for patients to make an appointment to how helpful the receptionists were.

MORE: Retired GPs return as Suffolk coronavirus cases expected to ‘surge’

The level of patients rating their overall experience as good or very good in the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) area was 86%, compared to the national average of 82%.

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: WSCCG Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: WSCCG

You may also want to watch:

In the West Suffolk CCG area, 86% of patients also rated their overall experience as good or very good.

MORE: ‘Bombarded’ GPs under rising pressure, top doctor warns

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, said: “It’s incredibly pleasing to read these results which show how highly people rate services at their local GP practice.

“There’s no doubt this remains a challenging time for the NHS, but every day I am witness to a dedicated workforce of primary care health professionals who are determined to do their very best for patients.”

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk CCG, said: “I applaud the efforts of every member of staff who every day do so much to support people’s physical and mental health.”

The questionnaires were completed by 2,875 people in West Suffolk and 4,862 people in Ipswich and East Suffolk.