GP surgeries score highly for patient satisfaction in Suffolk

12 July, 2020 - 06:33
GP surgeries in Suffolk have been given patient satisfaction ratings. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

GP surgeries in Suffolk have scored above the national average for patient satisfaction, surveys have shown.

Dr Mark Shenton, GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

IPSOS Mori and NHS England carried out surveys of doctors’ practices across the country to see how happy patients were with services between January and March this year, before the coronavirus lockdown.

Questioned ranged from how simple it was for patients to make an appointment to how helpful the receptionists were.

The level of patients rating their overall experience as good or very good in the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) area was 86%, compared to the national average of 82%.

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group Picture: WSCCG

In the West Suffolk CCG area, 86% of patients also rated their overall experience as good or very good.

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, said: “It’s incredibly pleasing to read these results which show how highly people rate services at their local GP practice.

“There’s no doubt this remains a challenging time for the NHS, but every day I am witness to a dedicated workforce of primary care health professionals who are determined to do their very best for patients.”

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk CCG, said: “I applaud the efforts of every member of staff who every day do so much to support people’s physical and mental health.”

The questionnaires were completed by 2,875 people in West Suffolk and 4,862 people in Ipswich and East Suffolk.

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at 'secret' Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The special 'Thank U NHS' Spitfire flying over Braintree at 10am this morning. Picture: JAYNE KIRKBY

