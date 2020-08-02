E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 August 2020

The annual GP Patient Survey has been released. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The annual GP Patient Survey has been released. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

monkeybusinessimages

Doctor’s surgeries in Suffolk are performing better than the national average, according to new figures. Find out how yours ranked in our searchable table.

How well did your Suffolk GP surgery rank compared to the national average? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKHow well did your Suffolk GP surgery rank compared to the national average? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCK

The annual GP Patient Survey, which has been released by NHS England, shows that patients in Suffolk rate their doctor’s surgeries higher than the national average.

The survey shows that patients in Suffolk have been happier with their surgeries receptionists, booking processes and how the healthcare professional recognised and/or understood any mental health concerns they had.

The results are based on 2,875 completed questionnaires for the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (WSCCG) and 4,862 for the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (IECCG) between January and March 2020.

You can use our searchable tools to find out how well your surgery did - and also how well Suffolk performed in comparison to the rest of the country.

The data has been filtered to show three key areas; overall satisfaction of the GP practice, the appointment making experience and the length of time they have to wait at the surgery to be seen for their appointment.

For overall satisfaction, 86% of patients in both Ipswich and East Suffolk and West Suffolk rated their surgeries as very good/good.

Meanwhile, the national average is lower, at 82%.

73% of patients in Ipswich and East Suffolk and 71% in West Suffolk felt their healthcare professional recognised and/or understood any mental health needs that they may have had.

Again, this is higher than the national average – which is 65%.

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of the IECCG, said: “It’s incredibly pleasing to read these results which show how highly people rate services at their local GP practice.

“There’s no doubt this remains a challenging time for the NHS, but every day I am witness to a dedicated workforce of primary care health professionals who are determined to do their very best for patients.

“I am proud to be a family doctor in Suffolk and work with colleagues who are so committed to the wellbeing of their community.”

Meanwhile, Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of WSCCG, said: “GP practices in west Suffolk consistently achieve results which are better than the national average.

“I applaud the efforts of every member of staff who every day do so much to support people’s physical and mental health.

“I would also like to thank patients for their support and understanding during this very busy time.”

The top 10 Suffolk surgeries in full - based on overall satisfaction

1. Bildeston Health Centre – 99%

2. Leiston Surgery – 97%

3. Mendlesham Medical Group – 97%

4. Orchard House Surgery – 96%

5. Wickhambrook Surgery – 96%

6. Fressingfield Medical Centre – 96%

7. Ixworth Surgery – 96%

8. Brandon Medical Practice – 95%

9. Stanton - 95%

10. Wickham Market Medical Centre – 95%

11. Framfield House Surgery – 95%

