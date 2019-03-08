E-edition Read the EADT online edition
LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

PUBLISHED: 17:44 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 02 October 2019

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Kevin McCloud and his Grand Design's team are set to feature a Suffolk home on the Channel 4 show tonight.

The house boasts six bedrooms across several buildings connected by walkways Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

The episode, airing at 9pm, will show the story of the horseshoe farmhouse near Bury St Edmunds, the brainchild of Toby and Libby Leeming, both 37.

According to the Grand Designs Magazine, the idea for their 370sqm dream home came following the recovery from serious illness, with the husband and wife team aiming to build the perfect home for their young family.

Long Melford-based building company Mbloc were behind the build alongside London architect Edward McCann, who oversaw the eight-month build from October 2018 to July 2019.

Architect Edward McCann said he is immensely happy for the couple Picture: EDWARD MCCANN ARCHITECTS

Built around an ancient oak tree in the west Suffolk village, the six-bedroom house is built up of several buildings linked together by walkways.

The main building features four bedroom and three bathrooms, while the guest annexe houses an additional two bedrooms and bathrooms.

Darren Howard, Mbloc's managing director said: "This was a tremendous opportunity and an exciting challenge to expand our design to fulfil the requirements of the client and has provided us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our unique new concept building company.

"We're very much looking forward to viewing the completed programme!"

The six-bedroom house is the brainchild of Toby and Libby Leeming following a period of ill health Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

Architect Edward McCann said: "I am immensely happy for Toby and Libby.

"At the outset there was no knowing whether we would get past planning let alone manage to build the house within the budget that they have available.

"Walking round the house as it reached completion it was striking how all the relationships between the interior spaces and the surrounding landscape had come together making the house feel properly bedded into its place."

Viewers will have to wait and see if the couple were able to stick to their £530,000 build budget after spending £250,000 on the fishing lake-side plot.

The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4The six-bedroom house will appear on Channel 4's Grand Designs tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

The house in west Suffolk will appear on the Channel 4 show tonight Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

