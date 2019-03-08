E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Are you helping to make Suffolk's shores spick and span today?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 September 2019

Beach clean at Trimley Marshes Picture: SUFFOLK COAST AND HEATHS AONB

Beach clean at Trimley Marshes Picture: SUFFOLK COAST AND HEATHS AONB

Teams of volunteers will be out and about along Suffolk's beautiful coastline today - giving it a clean and recording what they find.

Beach clean volunteers on one of Suffolk's shingle shores Picture: SUFFOLK COAST AND HEATHS AONBBeach clean volunteers on one of Suffolk's shingle shores Picture: SUFFOLK COAST AND HEATHS AONB

And we want you to send us your pictures if you are taking part in the Great British Beach Clean.

There are at least 11 public beach clean events taking place over the annual GBBC weekend all along the Suffolk coast from Southwold down to Felixstowe and towards Ipswich on the Orwell estuary.

Suffolk Coast & Heaths AONB chairman David Wood said: "Our coastline is such an important part of our identity in Suffolk, and we are proud that local people are really passionate about taking positive action to make our beaches cleaner and safer for people and wildlife alike."

The national event is organised annually by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) and is the largest national coastal clean-up and rubbish survey undertaken within the UK and Europe.

It is coordinated in Suffolk by the Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). The GBBC Weekend is the UK's contribution to the International Coastal Clean-Up.

Research about the harm that marine litter causes shows that more than 170 species, including seabirds, turtles and whales, have mistaken marine litter for food and eaten it.

In many cases it results in starvation, poisoning and ultimately a slow, painful death. Plastic packaging and discarded fishing nets also injure, entangle and drown some of Britain's favourite marine animals, including seals and dolphins.

Thousands of volunteers do their part in cleaning up some of the UK's most important environments as part of the GBBC, and Suffolk is no exception.

Previous volunteers have included parish councils, Duke of Edinburgh candidates, Guides, corporate groups and individuals.

Eaxh piece of litter collected is logged by type and the data gathered from Beachwatch every September is published by MCS in the Beachwatch Report.

This information is used at national and international levels to raise awareness of the impacts of marine litter, to promote measures to reduce litter at source and to campaign for marine litter legislation.

Send your photos of beach cleans taking place today by email to newsroom@archant.co.uk

