Everything you need to know about the Great British Beach Clean

PUBLISHED: 17:50 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 18 September 2019

A team of Environment Agency staff did their bit to help clear litter on a Suffolk beach as part of last year's Great British Beach Clean Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Volunteers are set to clear up the coast this weekend as part of the Great British Beach Clean.

What is the Great British Beach Clean?

The coastal clean-up will form part of a nationwide event, organised annually by the Marine Conservation Society.

The cleans have been taking place for over 25 years and during this time, more than 300 tonnes of litter has been picked up from Britain's beaches.

In Suffolk the event is co-ordinated by the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Are of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Where are events happening?

Eleven events will be held along the Suffolk coast, from Southwold and Aldeburgh down to Felixstowe and Ipswich between Friday, September 20 and Monday, September 23.

Why are the events important?

Suffolk Coast & Heaths AONB chairman David Wood said: "Our coastline is such an important part of our identity in Suffolk, and we are proud that local people are really passionate about taking positive action to make our beaches cleaner and safer for people and wildlife alike."

