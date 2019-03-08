E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jon Snow and Snow Patrol join Suffolk's gritter fleet

PUBLISHED: 10:56 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 14 October 2019

Local children were very proud to have named the fleet and are looking forward to seeing them on the streets. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Archant

Grit Rhys Jones, Gritney Spears and not forgetting SprEd Sheeran are just some of the famous names that will be keeping the roads of Suffolk clear this winter.

Mary Evans announcing the results of the naming competition with Father Gritmas, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Grit Rhys Jones looking on from behind the crowd of excited residents. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSMary Evans announcing the results of the naming competition with Father Gritmas, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Grit Rhys Jones looking on from behind the crowd of excited residents. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways has announced the names of its 41 strong gritting fleet after a competition was held to decide what to call the lorries at the Suffolk Show during the summer.

Vehicles such as Spready Mercury, Jon Snow and Snow Patrol will be proudly displaying their names on the front and sides of their cabs to encourage residents to take pride in their service.

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways, said: "The activity has drawn Suffolk residents closer to our gritting service and helped personalise the fleet, whilst celebrating the fantastic commitment shown from all those involved in the winter service year after year.

"It has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm from Suffolk's children and adults during Suffolk's first ever naming of the gritters."

The names of the gritters will be displayed on the side and front of the cabs to make sure people can see which one it is. Mary Evans sits inside Father Gritmas at the announcement. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSThe names of the gritters will be displayed on the side and front of the cabs to make sure people can see which one it is. Mary Evans sits inside Father Gritmas at the announcement. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

When the naming competition took place at the summer show there were more than 500 entries put forward from people keen to leave their mark on the vehicles.

The Ipswich fleet consists of 14 gritters, the most famous of which are; Phillip Snowfield, Grit Rhys Jones and Gritney Spears.

Suffolk's own star SprEd Sheeran is part of the Halesworth fleet which also includes Grit Harington and Alexander the Grit.

Children were excited despite the autumn conditions as they got to see the newly revealed gritters. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSChildren were excited despite the autumn conditions as they got to see the newly revealed gritters. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Other notable mentions go to Godric Grittingdor of Melton, Ice Road Trucker of Depden and Salt of the Earth in Mildenhall.

Mrs Evans added: "I want to say a huge thank you and congratulations to all those who put forward the winning names for our gritters.

"I will be very excited to see the gritters out and about keeping our county safe and moving during the winter."

The Suffolk Highways gritting fleet is actually driven by volunteers who often have day jobs but continue to dedicate their time to keeping the roads safe during harsh weather conditions.

Father Gritmas, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Grit Rhys Jones were all at the naming ceremony. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSFather Gritmas, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Grit Rhys Jones were all at the naming ceremony. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Farmers or tractor owners are encouraged to come forward to be on standby duty for when the worst weather hits the roads and the council are asking for more volunteers to assist.

If residents spot one of the famed gritters in action they can send a picture to the Twitter account @Suff_Highways and hashtag #WinterReady.

