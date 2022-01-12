News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk group swam in sea every morning for a month to help RNLI

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM January 12, 2022
Tony Pick, Paul Rosher Rob Mabey and Tony Gallagher raised money for the RNLI by swimming in the sea every day in December without a wetsuit - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A group of friends braved freezing temperatures to raise more than £1,000 for Aldeburgh RNLI by swimming in the sea every day during December without wearing a wetsuit.

Braving temperatures as low as 0.5C, the group regularly meet to swim together on the Suffolk coast at Thorpeness and decided they wanted to help a cause close to their heart.

The group raised more than £1000 for the RNLI - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rob Mabey began cold water swimming with Tony Pick in 2020, when the pair managed 120 consecutive days.

The group normally swim just after 7am, recently the water was just under six degrees which you can last in for about 20 minutes if you're feeling brave.

A group of friends have been swimming in the sea without wetsuits for charity - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rob said that people tend to be "quite sparky" for the rest of the day afterwards, but he wasn't sure if that was down to "happiness" or their "body coming out of shock".

He said: "You've got to be mentally prepared going for it. As you go into the water you can't think, this is going to be cold."

He recommends always going with a friend and working your way up to colder temperatures if you want to try.

Tony Pick and Rob Mapey swim all year round. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tony Pick and Rob Mapey swim all year round. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

To donate, visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/robert-mabey

A group of friends have been swimming in the sea without wetsuits, every morning at sunrise in December to raise funds for their local RNLI in Aldeburgh. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A group of friends have been swimming in the sea without wetsuits, every morning at sunrise in December to raise funds for their local RNLI in Aldeburgh. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


