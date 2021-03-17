News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk Guides duo achieve over 250 badges

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:59 PM March 17, 2021   
Ellie has received over 250 badges at her Guides group in Ixworth.

Ellie has received over 250 badges with her friend Emilia at her Guides group in Ixworth. - Credit: Supplied by family

The national lockdown has not stopped best friends Ellie Simon and Emilia Recchi from 1st Ixworth Guides achieving an impressive Guiding double as they bid goodbye to the group. 

The Suffolk pair have amassed over 250 activity and interest badges in categories as diverse as backwoods cooking to human rights. The duo were crowned by the prestigious Baden-Powell and new Guides awards.

Emilia said: “I loved being an Ixworth Guide because of all the new experiences it gave me. 

“We had lots of fun together, the camps were amazing.” 

Ellie thanked Guiders Joy Crown and Christine Bass for all the opportunities guiding has given the pair. 

Emilia said she has learnt a lot through the 1st Ixworth Guides Group.

Emilia said she has learnt a lot through the 1st Ixworth Guides Group. - Credit: Supplied by family

You may also want to watch:

Ellie said she found the Navigator badge the most challenging when she used the map to find her way around Paris, while Emilia particularly loved experiencing the great outdoors at group camps, cooking over open fires and taking on new challenges, including paddle boarding and abseiling. 

Both girls have continued their guiding journey as young leaders and Ellie has begun the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for negativity' - Cook on 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Connolly and Garner condemn Town to defeat
  3. 3 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
  1. 4 Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee
  2. 5 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  4. 7 Slight increases in infection rates in some Suffolk districts
  5. 8 Sir Antony Gormley OBJECTS to sculptures on Suffolk beach
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  7. 10 Anger as farm charity decides to sell Suffolk care home
West Suffolk News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
phoenix st peter academy lowestoft

Coronavirus

Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, Lo

Twitter

'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft like the one at RAF Honington

RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus