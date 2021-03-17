Published: 3:59 PM March 17, 2021

Ellie has received over 250 badges with her friend Emilia at her Guides group in Ixworth. - Credit: Supplied by family

The national lockdown has not stopped best friends Ellie Simon and Emilia Recchi from 1st Ixworth Guides achieving an impressive Guiding double as they bid goodbye to the group.

The Suffolk pair have amassed over 250 activity and interest badges in categories as diverse as backwoods cooking to human rights. The duo were crowned by the prestigious Baden-Powell and new Guides awards.

Emilia said: “I loved being an Ixworth Guide because of all the new experiences it gave me.

“We had lots of fun together, the camps were amazing.”

Ellie thanked Guiders Joy Crown and Christine Bass for all the opportunities guiding has given the pair.

Emilia said she has learnt a lot through the 1st Ixworth Guides Group. - Credit: Supplied by family

You may also want to watch:

Ellie said she found the Navigator badge the most challenging when she used the map to find her way around Paris, while Emilia particularly loved experiencing the great outdoors at group camps, cooking over open fires and taking on new challenges, including paddle boarding and abseiling.

Both girls have continued their guiding journey as young leaders and Ellie has begun the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award.