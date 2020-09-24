How gyms in Suffolk are prepared for a second lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:30 25 September 2020
Gym owners in Suffolk have been preparing to ensure they can still keep their members fit and healthy if the county faces a second lockdown.
With new restrictions recently introduced by the government, there are fears more measures will follow.
However, the fitness industry has learnt from the past six months and is ready to tackle winter head on – even if gyms are asked to close their doors again.
Jack Cardy owns Live Fit Gym in Manningtree and said he and his team feel much more prepared if they go into a second round of closures.
“Our number one priority is looking after our members,” he said. “I’ve said we don’t need to be afraid because we know exactly what to do this time around.
“We have our community Facebook page where we held live classes and then, when we were allowed to start up again, we held outdoor classes with small groups – so we have everything in place if the government decide closing down again is what needs to happen.”
Mr Cardy has had many newcomers moving to his gym for the high level of safety and cleanliness. He believes they can continue to maintain a Covid-secure environment.
Ben Gray owns the Suffolk Strength Academy in Ipswich and has been supporting members who are currently struggling with the uncertainty.
“It’s all about people’s confidence,” he said. “The transmission in gyms is low and we are cautiously optimistic at this time.
“It would not be ideal to shut down again but it’s all about what the right thing is to do for everyone.
“Our members really appreciate the connection we were able to give them during lockdown and we provided a really structured timetable of classes, talks and activities which we will of course do again if we need to.”
Mr Gray said a potential two-week closure during the ‘circuit break’ wouldn’t have too much impact on the gym - but it might be more damaging for personal trainers who rent space in other gyms.
A more permanent closure could be possible though - and Mr Cardy said a two-week break could easily turn in to six or eight weeks, as the government attempts to get on top of the latest spike in cases.
