Fire crews called to lorry explosion in Hadleigh

Firefighters were called to a lorry 'explosion' in Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze after a lorry exploded in Hadleigh.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a field near Lady Lane at about 3.22am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a lorry explosion and fire which had spread to a surrounding stubble field approximately one acre in size."

The fire service confirmed that there were no reported casualties.

Appliances from Princes Street, Hadleigh and Woodbridge were called to the scene of the blaze.

Police remained on the scene this morning, with minor delays reported on the roads in the area.

A 'stop' call was made at 5.27am by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.