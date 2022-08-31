News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire crews called to lorry explosion in Hadleigh

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:07 AM August 31, 2022
Firefighters were called to a lorry 'explosion' in Hadleigh 

Firefighters were called to a lorry 'explosion' in Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze after a lorry exploded in Hadleigh.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a field near Lady Lane at about 3.22am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a lorry explosion and fire which had spread to a surrounding stubble field approximately one acre in size."

The fire service confirmed that there were no reported casualties. 

Appliances from Princes Street, Hadleigh and Woodbridge were called to the scene of the blaze.

Police remained on the scene this morning, with minor delays reported on the roads in the area. 

A 'stop' call was made at 5.27am by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded
  2. 2 'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years
  3. 3 Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living
  1. 4 Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Why Suffolk is the best place in the UK for fish and chips
  3. 6 Pert on 6-0 Trophy win, plus Chaplin and Aluko injuries
  4. 7 New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked
  5. 8 Reopening of popular Suffolk hotel delayed again after 'structural issues'
  6. 9 Ipswich car park to close for filming of 'historical action drama'
  7. 10 Audi and BMW cars targeted as tyres slashed in Suffolk town

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Blundeston crash

Suffolk Constabulary

Case closed after cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Bellway Thespian

Planning and Development

Showhomes open at 150-property new development

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon